The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Jaguars Preview, Injury Report, Conner Workload, Weekly Picks & More

Season 9, Episode 49 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I open by talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers latest injury report that was released Thursday afternoon. We go over the current situation with injured tackle Marcus Gilbert and if there’s a good chance he could be released during the offseason.

With it looking like defensive end Stephon Tuitt might also miss Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville because of injury, Alex and I talk some about defensive end Tyson Alualu and how he’s played so far this season. We also briefly discuss if he might be back in 2019.

With Steelers running back James Conner coming off a concision, Alex and I have a look at his workload so far through nine games played and if the team is handling him correctly. We also compare it to that of running back Le’Veon Bell last season.

We move forward in the show with a quick look at some yards per play stats for the Steelers ahead of Sunday’s game.

After a little stat talk Alex and I get heavily into breaking down Sunday’s game between the Steelers and the Jaguars. We look at both sides of the football for both teams as part of our pregame preview.

As usual, we close out this Friday show with our picks against the spread of all the Week 11 games in the NFL and that includes us giving our final score predictions for the Steelers game against the Jaguars.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

