The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Jaguars Game Recap, OLB Depth, Dangerfield & More

Season 9, Episode 50 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Monday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to recapping the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday come-from-behind win against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

As you can probably imagine there’s a lot to cover when it comes to the Steelers win over the Jaguars and thus Alex and I spend quite a bit of time talking about what went right and wrong on both sides of the football. We go through the entire game start to finish and spend extra time talking about the final scoring play by quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. We also discuss the play of the Steelers defense by half and what few adjustments it looked like they made during the final 30 minutes of play even though head coach Mike Tomlin said there weren’t really any. Backup safety Jordan Dangerfield was on the field some during Sunday’s game and we discuss how he was used.

On the surface, outside linebacker Anthony Chickillo was the only Steelers player to suffer a notable injury during Sunday’s game so Alex and I discuss what might happen should he miss considerable time moving forward.

Tomlin had a few curious game management decisions during Sunday’s contest so we make sure to discuss those during this show.

We close this show out by taking a quick look at what else happened around the NFL on Sunday and take a small look ahead at the Steelers Week 12 opponent, the Denver Broncos.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

