The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Chargers Preview, Injury Report, Week 13 NFL Picks & More

Season 9, Episode 55 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking a little about the Thursday night game between the New Orleans Saints and Dallas Cowboys that the latter won 13-10. we discuss how the saints loss all but guarantees that there week 16 home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers will be meaningful for both teams.

The Steelers Thursday injury report is discussed in the first half of this show and Alex and I talk about if outside linebacker Bud Dupree will play Sunday night and if rookie outside linebacker Olasunkanmi Adeniyi will indeed find his way on the 53-man roster come Saturday evening. We discuss the play of rookie tackle Chukwuma Okorafor against the Denver Broncos last Sunday and if we expect Matt Feiler to resume starting Sunday night against the Los Angeles Chargers.

After talking a little about how good the Chargers are on first down this season, Alex and I welcome Eric D. Williams back to show. Eric, who covers the Chargers for ESPN.com, helps us preview the upcoming Sunday night game against the Steelers. We discuss the Chargers injury situation as well as the team’s offense, defense and special teams units. Eric kindly gives us his prediction for the Sunday night game before we let him go. If not already doing so, please make sure to follow Eric on Twitter at @Eric_D_Williams and make sure to read his coverage of the Chargers online here: http://www.espn.com/blog/los-angeles-chargers

Alex and I then close out this Friday show with our picks of all the Week 13 games in the NFL against the spread and that includes us giving our final thoughts on the upcoming game between the Steelers and Chargers in addition to our final score predictions.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

