The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Broncos Preview, Injury Report, Tomlin Tuesday & More

Season 9, Episode 51 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to recapping what all Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin had to say during his Tuesday press conference.

We discuss a few transactions the Steelers have recently made in this show in addition to discussing the team’s injury report entering Wednesday’s practice.

Steelers safety Sean Davis and defensive tackle Javon Hargrave are discussed by us quite a bit during the first part of this show as well.

Now that Alex and I have fully digested the all-22 tape from the Steelers win over the Jacksonville Jaguars we give you our final thoughts on that game. We discuss a few other items such as something new that Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler showed us Sunday.

During the second half of this show Alex and I are joined by Ryan O’Halloran, who covers the Denver Broncos for the Denver Post. Ryan, who previously covered the Jaguars beat, helps Alex and I preview the Steelers Sunday road game against the Broncos. We discuss the ownership battle going on with the team, offensive and defensive play to date and a whole lot more. Ryan also gives us his prediction for Sunday’s game and a preview of what the Broncos Wednesday injury report might look like.

If you are not already doing so, plead make sure you are following Ryan on Twitter at @ryanohalloran and read his updates on the Broncos here: https://www.denverpost.com/author/ryan-ohalloran/

Alex and I close out this Wednesday show by talking about the Monday night game between the Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs in addition to discussing two former Steelers players who are now semifinalists for the 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame class.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

