The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Broncos, PFF On Watt, Dupree, Tomlin COTY Talk, Weekly Picks & More

Season 9, Episode 52 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to quickly glossing over the Thanksgiving Thursday games that took place.

The Steelers Thursday injury report is covered and that includes us discussing what might happen should tackle Matt Feiler ultimately be unable to play Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

Does Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin deserve serious consideration for the annual NFL Coach of the Year at this point of the regular season? Alex and I hammer that topic pretty hard in addition to talking some about why quarterback Ben Roethlisberger isn’t likely getting any strong consideration for the annual NFL MVP award this season.

Pro Football Focus wrote about Steelers outside linebackers T.J. Watt and Bud Dupree this past week and why they think the sack and pressure numbers of both are a bit of mirage to date. Alex and I dive headfirst into that topic during the middle of this episode.

The Steelers will play the Broncos Sunday in Denver so Alex and I put together our final preview of that upcoming contest as we discuss what we expect to see on both sides of the football from both teams.

As usual, we close out this Friday show with our picks of all the remaining Week 12 games that will be played between on Sunday and Monday that includes us giving our score predictions for Sunday’s game between the Steelers and Broncos.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

