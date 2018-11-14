Steelers Week 13 And 14 Games Flexed To Sunday Night, Sunday Afternoon

The NFL has announced two Pittsburgh Steelers games have been flexed this year. Week 13 against the Los Angeles Chargers has been moved from Sunday at 1:00 PM/ET to Sunday Night. Week 14 against the Oakland Raiders has been flipped from Sunday Night to Sunday at 4:25 PM/ET.

Kickoff for our Week 13 game vs. the Chargers on December 2nd has been flexed to 8:20 PM ET on NBC. AND Kickoff for our Week 14 game in Oakland on December 9th has been flexed to 4:25 PM ET on FOX. pic.twitter.com/LSBGIAAuGT — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 14, 2018

From the NFL’s official press release:

“The NFL announced today the following schedule changes for Week 13 (December 2) and Week 14 (December 9).

In Week 13 (December 2), the Los Angeles Chargers at Pittsburgh Steelers game originally scheduled for 1:00 PM ET on CBS will move to 8:20 PM ET on NBC.

Additionally, the San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks game will move from 8:20 PM ET on NBC to 4:25 PM ET on FOX. In Week 14 (December 9), the Los Angeles Rams at Chicago Bears game scheduled for 1:00 PM on FOX will move to 8:20 PM ET on NBC. The Pittsburgh Steelers at Oakland Raiders game originally scheduled for 8:20 PM ET on NBC will move to 4:25 PM ET on FOX.”

That means three of the next four Steelers’ games will have been flexed. It was previously announced this Sunday’s contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars was moved from Sunday night to Sunday at 1 PM.

It’s a smart decision to move the Chargers into primetime and take the Raiders out of it. Los Angeles has been one of the AFC’s strongest teams, alongside Pittsburgh, and a game certainly worth playing on the national stage. With Oakland in not-even-hiding it tank mode, it’s better to make that a local game instead.

Here’s the remainder of Pittsburgh’s schedule. All times Eastern Standard.

Week 11 – Sunday at Jacksonville, 1:00 PM

Week 12 – November 25th at Denver, 4:25 PM

Week 13 – December 2nd vs Los Angeles Chargers, 8:20 PM

Week 14 – December 9th at Oakland, 4:25 PM

Week 15 – December 16th vs New England, 4:25 PM

Week 16 – December 23rd at New Orleans, 4:25 PM

Week 17 – December 30th vs Cincinnati, 1:00 PM