Steelers Wednesday Injury Report Week 11: Conner Practices; Tuitt, Gilbert Sidelined

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their first injury report of Week 11 ahead of their Sunday afternoon road game against the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Wednesday offering reveals some great news when it comes to the team’s staring running back.

Steelers running back James Conner (concussion) practiced fully on Wednesday, according to the team’s injury report, and barring any sort of setbacks he should be fine to play Sunday against the Jaguars. Conner reportedly told the media after practice was over that he feels like himself once again. Conner was placed in concussion protocol last Thursday night as a result of a hit he took roughly midway through the team’s win over the Carolina Panthers.

“I felt good. I felt like me again,” said Conner. “Back to normal. When it first happened, it was a dizzy feeling. But today I had a good day at practice. I feel like me again. I am good. I am happy.”

Three players did sit out Wednesday’s practice for the Steelers and they were defensive end Stephon Tuitt (elbow), tackle Marcus Gilbert (knee) and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (not injury related).

Tuitt, who suffered a hyperextension of his right elbow in the team’s win over the Panthers, said Tuesday night during a radio interview that he expects to play against the Jaguars on Sunday. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin had also indicated Tuesday afternoon during press conference that Tuitt might be limited at the start of the week with his injury.

As for Gilbert, who has missed the last three games with his knee injury, him sitting out the team’s Wednesday practice is not a great sign for him ultimately being able to play Sunday against the Jaguars. If Gilbert sits out that game, backup offensive lineman Matt Feiler will be expected to start again in his place at right tackle.

Roethlisberger was merely given Wednesday off.

After missing the Steelers Thursday night game against the Panthers with an ankle injury, defensive tackle Daniel McCullers is not on the team’s first injury report of Week 11.