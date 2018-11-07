Steelers Wednesday Injury Report Week 10: Gilbert, McCullers Ruled Out For Panthers Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their final injury report for Week 10 ahead of their Thursday night home game against the Carolina Panthers and the Wednesday offering shows that two players have officially been ruled out for that contest.

After not practicing again on Wednesday, the Steelers officially ruled out tackle Marcus Gilbert (knee) and defensive tackle Daniel McCullers (ankle) for the team’s Thursday night game against the Panthers.

This will mark the third consecutive game that Gilbert has missed with his knee injury. Backup offensive lineman Matt Feiler is once again expected to start in place of Gilbert at right tackle. As for McCullers, this will mark the first game this season that he’s missed. Him being ruled out for Thursday night will likely result in backup defensive lineman L.T. Walton dressing for just the second time this season.

Practicing fully on Wednesday and not receiving game status designations were quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (finger (left hand)), wide receiver Ryan Switzer (ankle), wide receiver James Washington (knee), wide receiver Antonio Brown (not injury related), cornerback Joe Haden (not injury related), and center Maurkice Pouncey (not injury related).

Brown and Switzer had both been listed as partial practice participants on Tuesday while Roethlisberger sat that session out along with Gilbert and McCullers.