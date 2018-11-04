Steelers Vs. Ravens: Inactives For Week 9

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their list of seven players who will be inactive for their Week 9 Sunday afternoon home game against the Baltimore Ravens and as expected, it includes the name of the one who ended the week listed as doubtful on the team’s Friday injury report.

Inactive Sunday afternoon against the Ravens after ending the week listed as doubtful on the Steelers injury report is tackle Marcus Gilbert (knee). With Gilbert once again sidelined on Sunday, backup offensive lineman Matt Feiler is expected to make his third start of the season at right tackle.

The Steelers other six Sunday afternoon Week 9 inactives are all officially considered healthy scratches and they are quarterback Mason Rudolph, defensive end L.T. Walton, tackle Zach Banner and safety Marcus Allen, wide receiver Justin Hunter, and cornerback Brian Allen.

Steelers Inactive Players

QB Mason Rudolph

T Marcus Gilbert

DE L.T. Walton

S Marcus Allen

T Zach Banner

WR Justin Hunter

CB Brian Allen

Ravens Inactive Players

T James Hurst

T Ronnie Stanley

LB Tim Williams

QB Robert Griffin III

RB Ty Montgomery

WR Jordan Lasley

TE Maxx Wlliams