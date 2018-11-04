Steelers Vs. Ravens 2018 Week 9: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2018 Week 9
Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2-1) vs. Baltimore Ravens (4-4)
Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET
Site: M&T Bank Stadium (71,008) • Baltimore, Md.
Playing Surface: Bermuda Grass
TV Coverage: CBS (locally KDKA-TV, channel 2)
Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Dan Fouts (analyst), Evan Washburn (sideline)
Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)
Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (analyst), Craig Wolfley (sideline)
Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Ravens -2
Coverage Map:
Trends:
Pittsburgh is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games
Pittsburgh is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games
The total has gone OVER in 7 of Pittsburgh’s last 9 games
Pittsburgh is 6-3 ATS in its last 9 games on the road
Pittsburgh is 8-0-1 SU in its last 9 games on the road
The total has gone UNDER in 19 of Pittsburgh’s last 25 games on the road
Pittsburgh is 1-6-1 ATS in its last 8 games when playing Baltimore
The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 7 games when playing Baltimore
Pittsburgh is 1-4 SU in its last 5 games when playing on the road against Baltimore
The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games when playing on the road against Baltimore
The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Baltimore’s last 6 games
Baltimore is 6-2 SU in its last 8 games at home
Baltimore is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games when playing Pittsburgh
The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Baltimore’s last 7 games when playing Pittsburgh
Baltimore is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh
The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Baltimore’s last 5 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh
Steelers Injuries
T Marcus Gilbert (knee) – Doubtful
CB Artie Burns (ankle) – Questionable
CB Coty Sensabaugh (toe) – Questionable
Ravens Injuries:
T James Hurst (back) – Out
T Ronnie Stanley (ankle) – Out
LB Tim Williams (ankle) – Out
G Bradley Bozeman (calf) – Questionable
RB Alex Collins (foot) – Questionable
CB Marlon Humphrey (thigh) – Questionable
S Tony Jefferson (hamstring) – Questionable
WR Jordan Lasley (hamstring) – Questionable
G Alex Lewis (neck) – Questionable
LB C.J. Mosley (thigh) – Questionable
Weather:
Game Release:Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens (Nov. 4) Release
Game Capsule:Week 9 Capsules-pages-2