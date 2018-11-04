Steelers Vs. Ravens 2018 Week 9: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2018 Week 9

Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2-1) vs. Baltimore Ravens (4-4)

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Site: M&T Bank Stadium (71,008) • Baltimore, Md.

Playing Surface: Bermuda Grass

TV Coverage: CBS (locally KDKA-TV, channel 2)

Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Dan Fouts (analyst), Evan Washburn (sideline)

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (analyst), Craig Wolfley (sideline)

Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Ravens -2

Coverage Map:

Trends:

Pittsburgh is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games

Pittsburgh is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games

The total has gone OVER in 7 of Pittsburgh’s last 9 games

Pittsburgh is 6-3 ATS in its last 9 games on the road

Pittsburgh is 8-0-1 SU in its last 9 games on the road

The total has gone UNDER in 19 of Pittsburgh’s last 25 games on the road

Pittsburgh is 1-6-1 ATS in its last 8 games when playing Baltimore

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 7 games when playing Baltimore

Pittsburgh is 1-4 SU in its last 5 games when playing on the road against Baltimore

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games when playing on the road against Baltimore

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Baltimore’s last 6 games

Baltimore is 6-2 SU in its last 8 games at home

Baltimore is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games when playing Pittsburgh

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Baltimore’s last 7 games when playing Pittsburgh

Baltimore is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Baltimore’s last 5 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh

Steelers Injuries

T Marcus Gilbert (knee) – Doubtful

CB Artie Burns (ankle) – Questionable

CB Coty Sensabaugh (toe) – Questionable

Ravens Injuries:

T James Hurst (back) – Out

T Ronnie Stanley (ankle) – Out

LB Tim Williams (ankle) – Out

G Bradley Bozeman (calf) – Questionable

RB Alex Collins (foot) – Questionable

CB Marlon Humphrey (thigh) – Questionable

S Tony Jefferson (hamstring) – Questionable

WR Jordan Lasley (hamstring) – Questionable

G Alex Lewis (neck) – Questionable

LB C.J. Mosley (thigh) – Questionable

Weather:







Game Release:

Game Capsule: