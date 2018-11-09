Steelers Vs Panthers Winners And Losers

More articles like these, please. Your winners and losers from the Pittsburgh Steelers monster win over the Carolina Panthers.

WINNERS

Ben Roethlisberger: Magical performance from Roethlisberger. Smart decisions, precision throws short and downfield, all behind an offensive line that gave him an eternity to throw. And the offense, especially inside the red zone, continues to thrive.

Antonio Brown/JuJu Smith-Schuster: Two guys who came away with chunk plays tonight. Smith-Schuster’s 75 yard touchdown on the Steelers’ first snap of the game, getting that sour start out of our mouth, while Brown toasted rookie Donte Jackson for a 53 yard square in the second quarter. The two main weapons playing as such. That’s all you can ask for.

Pass Rush: They just bullied the Panthers offensive line, which definitely hasn’t played as poorly as they did Thursday night. Hard to pick on just one name. T.J. Watt’s early pressure led to Vince Williams’ pick six while Bud Dupree came away with a sack. Cam Heyward and Stephon Tuitt dominated up front. Great job all around.

Chris Boswell: For nailing a 50 yard field goal and being otherwise perfect on the night. Big confidence booster for him.

Randy Fichtner: Man, how good has he been in his first year as Steelers’ OC? Sure, players gotta execute, but the red zone offense turnaround might be the most remarkable element of this team this year, good or bad. 4-4 tonight and that will almost certainly vault them into first place in the NFL.

Roosevelt Nix: Two catches and a forced fumble? Happiest day of my life.

LOSERS

Defending the Wheel: It’s hard to put this on just Vince Williams or Jon Bostic. They were in tough spots to try and make those plays. And both played well in other areas so I don’t want to stick one on the loser list when it’s undeserved.

James Washington: About a billion different Steelers caught a pass tonight. Washington? Goose egg. Glad to see him active but if there was a night to produce, a 52 point showing would be it.

Jordan Berry: Come on man! You get one punt and it goes 27 yards. On a day where it’s slim pickings for this side of the list, you make the cut.