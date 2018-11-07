Steelers Vs. Panthers 2018 Week 10: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2018 Week 10
Carolina Panthers (6-2) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-2-1)
Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET
Site: Heinz Field (68,400) • Pittsburgh, Pa.
Playing Surface: Natural Grass
TV Coverage: FOX/NFL Network (locally WPGH-TV, channel 53)
Announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst), Erin Andrews and Kristina Pink (sideline)
Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)
Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (analyst), Craig Wolfley (sideline)
Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Steelers -3.5
Trends:
Carolina is 4-2 ATS in its last 6 games
Carolina is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games
The total has gone OVER in 5 of Carolina’s last 7 games
Carolina is 2-4 ATS in its last 6 games on the road
Carolina is 1-5 SU in its last 6 games on the road
Carolina is 0-5 ATS in its last 5 games when playing Pittsburgh
Carolina is 0-5 SU in its last 5 games when playing Pittsburgh
The total has gone OVER in 4 of Carolina’s last 5 games when playing Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games
Pittsburgh is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games
The total has gone OVER in 7 of Pittsburgh’s last 10 games
Pittsburgh is 2-7 ATS in its last 9 games at home
Pittsburgh is 18-7 SU in its last 25 games at home
The total has gone OVER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games at home
Pittsburgh is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games when playing Carolina
Pittsburgh is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing Carolina
The total has gone OVER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games when playing Carolina
Panthers Injuries:
DE Marquis Haynes (illness) – Out
WR Torrey Smith (knee) – Out
DE Mario Addison (shoulder) – Questionable
C Ryan Kalil (ankle) – Questionable
LB David Mayo (groin) – Questionable
S Eric Reid (shoulder) – Questionable
Steelers Injuries
T Marcus Gilbert (knee) – Out
DT Daniel McCullers (ankle) – Out
Weather:
Game Release:Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Carolina Panthers (Nov. 8) Release
Game Capsule:Car-Pit