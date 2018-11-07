Steelers Vs. Panthers 2018 Week 10: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2018 Week 10

Carolina Panthers (6-2) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-2-1)

Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET

Site: Heinz Field (68,400) • Pittsburgh, Pa.

Playing Surface: Natural Grass

TV Coverage: FOX/NFL Network (locally WPGH-TV, channel 53)

Announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst), Erin Andrews and Kristina Pink (sideline)

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (analyst), Craig Wolfley (sideline)

Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Steelers -3.5

Trends:

Carolina is 4-2 ATS in its last 6 games

Carolina is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Carolina’s last 7 games

Carolina is 2-4 ATS in its last 6 games on the road

Carolina is 1-5 SU in its last 6 games on the road

Carolina is 0-5 ATS in its last 5 games when playing Pittsburgh

Carolina is 0-5 SU in its last 5 games when playing Pittsburgh

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Carolina’s last 5 games when playing Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games

Pittsburgh is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games

The total has gone OVER in 7 of Pittsburgh’s last 10 games

Pittsburgh is 2-7 ATS in its last 9 games at home

Pittsburgh is 18-7 SU in its last 25 games at home

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games at home

Pittsburgh is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games when playing Carolina

Pittsburgh is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing Carolina

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games when playing Carolina

Panthers Injuries:

DE Marquis Haynes (illness) – Out

WR Torrey Smith (knee) – Out

DE Mario Addison (shoulder) – Questionable

C Ryan Kalil (ankle) – Questionable

LB David Mayo (groin) – Questionable

S Eric Reid (shoulder) – Questionable

Steelers Injuries

T Marcus Gilbert (knee) – Out

DT Daniel McCullers (ankle) – Out

Weather:







Game Release:

Game Capsule: