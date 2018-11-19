Steelers Vs. Jaguars: Player Snap Counts And Analysis – Week 11

The Pittsburgh Steelers tenth regular season game of 2018 against the Jacksonville Jaguars resulted in the team’s sixth consecutive win and now their record is 7-2-1 entering Week 12. The initial snap counts from the Week 11 game in Pittsburgh against the Jaguars have now been released and below is a quick recap of the notable numbers.

Offensive linemen – There really isn’t anything to note when it comes to the Steelers offensive line snap counts on Sunday as all five starters played every snap against the Jaguars. Backup rookie tackle Chukwuma Okorafor played just two snaps as an extra blocker.

Wide receivers – Starters Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster, as expected, played nearly every offensive snap against the Jaguars. Rookie wide receiver James Washington was active again Sunday afternoon while veteran Justin Hunter was inactive, and he played 54% of all offensive snaps against the Jaguars on his way to registering one reception for 11 yards. Veteran wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey played 3 snaps in total on Sunday while Ryan Switzer logged a whopping 24 offensive snaps.

Running backs – James Conner played 58 of a possible 65 total offensive snaps on Sunday against the Jaguars. Backup running back Stevan Ridley failed to see the field on Sunday while rookie running back Jaylen Samuels logged just 2 offensive snaps. Fullback Roosevelt Nix was on the field Sunday for just 4 offensive plays.

Tight ends – The Steelers couldn’t use too many multiple tight end groupings on Sunday in the second half due to being behind and that resulted in lopsided snaps counts for Vance McDonald and Jesse James. McDonald played 52 snaps in total while James was on the field for only 16 plays. Third string tight end Xavier Grimble played just 4 offensive snaps against the Jaguars

Defensive linemen – With Stephon Tuitt sidelined on Sunday with an elbow injury it resulted in Tyson Alualu playing 38 of a possible 68 defensive snaps. Backup defensive end L.T. Walton was active once again and played 12 snaps while defensive tackles Javon Hargrave and Daniel McCullers played 50 and 18 snaps, respectively. Veteran starter Cameron Heyward played 90% of all defensive snaps against the Jaguars.

Linebackers – Backup outside linebacker Anthony Chickillo logged 22 defensive snaps as he once again spelled starters T.J. Watt (58) and Bud Dupree (56). Inside linebackers Jon Bostic and Vince Williams respectively played 54 and 56 of possible 68 snaps and fellow inside linebacker L.J. Fort filled in for 14 snaps behind them in meaningful playing time. Backup inside linebackers Tyler Matakevich and Matthew Thomas were only used on special teams against the Jaguars.

Cornerbacks – Coty Sensabaugh started once again and played 58 total snaps on defense. Joe Haden played every snap against the Jaguars while slot cornerback Mike Hilton played just 25 snaps, or 37%. Backup cornerbacks Cameron Sutton and Artie Burns only saw the field on special teams on Sunday in Jacksonville.

Safeties – Free safety Sean Davis played every snap on Sunday while rookie Terrell Edmunds was on the field for all but 10 defensive plays. Veteran safety Morgan Burnett played 22 snaps in total while backup Jordan Dangerfield was on the field for 10 plays in total and mostly in place of Sensabaugh at cornerback when the Jaguars offense fielded just one wide receiver.