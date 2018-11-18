Steelers Vs. Jaguars: Inactives For Week 11

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their list of seven players who will be inactive for their Week 11 Sunday afternoon road game against the Jacksonville Jaguars and as expected, it includes the names of the two players who ended the week listed as out on the team’s Friday injury report.

Inactive Sunday afternoon against the Jaguars after ending the week listed as out on the Steelers injury report is tackle Marcus Gilbert (knee) and defensive end Stephon Tuitt (elbow).

With Gilbert once again sidelined Sunday, backup offensive lineman Matt Feiler is expected to make his fifth start of the season at right tackle. With Tuitt also inactive, Steelers backup defensive end Tyson Alualu is expected to start in his place. Additionally, L.T. Walton is dressed for Sunday’s game with Tuitt sidelined with his elbow injury. This will also mark the first game this season that Tuitt has missed.

The Steelers other five Sunday afternoon Week 11 inactives are all officially considered healthy scratches and they are quarterback Mason Rudolph, tackle Zach Banner and safety Marcus Allen, cornerback Brian Allen, and wide receiver Justin Hunter.

Steelers Inactive Players

QB Mason Rudolph

T Marcus Gilbert

DE Stephon Tuitt

S Marcus Allen

T Zach Banner

CB Brian Allen

WR Justin Hunter

Jaguars Inactive Players

CB Quenton Meeks

DT Eli Ankou

G Josh Walker

QB Landry Jones

WR Rashad Green

LB Martrell Spaight

RB Dave Williams