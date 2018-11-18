Steelers Vs. Jaguars 2018 Week 11: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2018 Week 11

Pittsburgh Steelers (6-2-1) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-6)

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Site: TIAA Bank Field (67,164) • Jacksonville, Fla.

Playing Surface: Natural Grass

TV Coverage: CBS (locally KDKA-TV, channel 2)

Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst), Tracy Wolfson (sideline)

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (analyst), Craig Wolfley (sideline)

Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Jaguars +6.5

Trends:

Pittsburgh is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games

Pittsburgh is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games

The total has gone OVER in 8 of Pittsburgh’s last 11 games

Pittsburgh is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games on the road

Pittsburgh is 9-0-1 SU in its last 10 games on the road

The total has gone UNDER in 16 of Pittsburgh’s last 21 games on the road

Pittsburgh is 3-8 ATS in its last 11 games when playing Jacksonville

Pittsburgh is 3-6 SU in its last 9 games when playing Jacksonville

Pittsburgh is 3-9 ATS in its last 12 games when playing on the road against Jacksonville

Pittsburgh is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games when playing on the road against Jacksonville

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Pittsburgh’s last 9 games when playing on the road against Jacksonville

Jacksonville is 0-4-1 ATS in its last 5 games

Jacksonville is 0-5 SU in its last 5 games

Jacksonville is 2-4 ATS in its last 6 games at home

Jacksonville is 8-3 SU in its last 11 games at home

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Jacksonville’s last 6 games at home

Jacksonville is 8-3 ATS in its last 11 games when playing Pittsburgh

Jacksonville is 6-3 SU in its last 9 games when playing Pittsburgh

Jacksonville is 9-3 ATS in its last 12 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh

Jacksonville is 1-4 SU in its last 5 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Jacksonville’s last 9 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh

Steelers Injuries

T Marcus Gilbert (knee) – Out

DE Stephon Tuitt (elbow) – Out

Jaguars Injuries:

CB Quenton Meeks (knee) – Out

DT Eli Ankou (calf) – Doubtful

G Josh Walker (foot, ankle) – Doubtful

G A.J. Cann (hamstring) – Questionable

DT Marcell Dareus (triceps, back) – Questionable

Game Release:

