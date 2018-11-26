Steelers Vs. Broncos: Player Snap Counts And Analysis – Week 12

The Pittsburgh Steelers eleventh regular season game of 2018 against the Denver Broncos resulted in the team’s third loss and now their record is 7-3-1 entering Week 13. The initial and unofficial snap counts from the Steelers Week 12 game in Denver against the Broncos have now been released and below is a quick recap of the notable numbers.

Offensive linemen – Outside of rookie tackle Chukwuma Okorafor making his first career start at tackle on Sunday due to injuries, there really isn’t anything to note when it comes to the Steelers offensive line snap counts on Sunday as all five starters played every snap against the Broncos. While he was active for Sunday’s game, tackle Matt Feiler did not play against the Broncos because of a pectoral injury.

Wide receivers – Starters Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster, as expected, logged a lot of playing time on Sunday against the Broncos. However, rookie wide receiver James Washington saw a decrease in playing time against the Broncos as he was only on the field for 18 offensive snaps in total. Ryan Switzer, on the other hand, played 52 of a possible 78 offensive snaps against the Broncos. Veteran Darrius Heyward-Bey played just 7 snaps on offense.

Running backs – James Conner played 67 of a possible 78 total offensive snaps on Sunday against the Broncos. Backup running back Stevan Ridley failed to see the field on Sunday once again while rookie running back Jaylen Samuels logged just 4 offensive snaps. Fullback Roosevelt Nix was on the field Sunday for just 8 offensive plays.

Tight ends – Jesse James led all Steelers tight ends on Sunday against the Broncos with 50 snaps played on offense. Vance McDonald, who left the game to have an injured hip examined, finished with 33 snaps played. Third string tight end Xavier Grimble, who had a key goal-line fumble in Sunday’s loss to the Broncos, played 13 offensive snaps in total in Denver.

Defensive linemen – With Stephon Tuitt sidelined once again on Sunday with an elbow injury, backup Tyson Alualu playing 36 of a possible 57 defensive snaps. Backup defensive end L.T. Walton was active once again and played 14 snaps while defensive tackles Javon Hargrave and Daniel McCullers played 46 and 6 snaps, respectively. Veteran starter Cameron Heyward played 79% of all defensive snaps against the Broncos.

Linebackers – Backup outside linebacker Anthony Chickillo logged 26 defensive snaps as he once again spelled starters T.J. Watt (47) and Bud Dupree (41). It’s worth noting, however, that Watt and Dupree both missed snaps on Sunday with minor injuries. Inside linebackers Jon Bostic and Vince Williams both played 40 of possible 57 snaps against the Broncos and fellow inside linebacker L.J. Fort filled in for 17 snaps behind them in meaningful sub package playing time. Backup inside linebackers Tyler Matakevich was only used on special teams against the Broncos while rookie inside linebacker and Matthew Thomas was inactive for Sunday’s game.

Cornerbacks – Coty Sensabaugh started once again and played 54 total snaps on defense. Joe Haden played every snap against the Broncos while slot cornerback Mike Hilton played just 25 snaps, or 44% of all defensive snaps. Backup cornerbacks Brian Allen, Cameron Sutton and Artie Burns only saw the field on special teams on Sunday in Denver.

Safeties – Free safety Sean Davis once again played every snap on Sunday while rookie Terrell Edmunds was on the field for all but 2 defensive plays. Veteran safety Morgan Burnett played 18 snaps in total while backup Jordan Dangerfield was on the field for 3 plays in total.