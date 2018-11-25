Steelers Vs. Broncos 2018 Week 12: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2018 Week 12
Pittsburgh Steelers (7-2-1) vs. Denver Broncos (4-6)
Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET
Site: Mile High Stadium (76,125) • Denver, Colo
Playing Surface: Natural Grass
TV Coverage: CBS (locally KDKA-TV, channel 2)
Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst), Tracy Wolfson (sideline)
Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)
Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (analyst), Craig Wolfley (sideline)
Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Broncos +3
Trends:
Pittsburgh is 5-0-1 ATS in its last 6 games
Pittsburgh is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games
The total has gone OVER in 8 of Pittsburgh’s last 12 games
Pittsburgh is 4-1-1 ATS in its last 6 games on the road
Pittsburgh is 10-0-1 SU in its last 11 games on the road
The total has gone UNDER in 17 of Pittsburgh’s last 22 games on the road
Pittsburgh is 1-4-2 ATS in its last 7 games when playing Denver
Pittsburgh is 2-5 SU in its last 7 games when playing Denver
The total has gone OVER in 6 of Pittsburgh’s last 8 games when playing Denver
Pittsburgh is 1-3-1 ATS in its last 5 games when playing on the road against Denver
Pittsburgh is 1-4 SU in its last 5 games when playing on the road against Denver
The total has gone OVER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games when playing on the road against Denver
Denver is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games
Denver is 6-15-1 ATS in its last 22 games
Denver is 2-6 SU in its last 8 games
The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Denver’s last 5 games
Denver is 1-4-1 ATS in its last 6 games at home
Denver is 3-7 SU in its last 10 games at home
The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Denver’s last 5 games at home
Denver is 5-2 SU in its last 7 games when playing Pittsburgh
The total has gone OVER in 6 of Denver’s last 8 games when playing Pittsburgh
Denver is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh
The total has gone OVER in 4 of Denver’s last 6 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh
Steelers Injuries
T Marcus Gilbert (knee) – Out
DE Stephon Tuitt (elbow) – Out
T Matt Feiler (pectoral) – Questionable
Broncos Injuries:
LB Brandon Marshall (knee) – Out
S Dymonte Thomas (ankle) – Out
CB Bradley Roby (concussion) – Questionable
Weather:
Game Release:
Game Capsule: