Steelers Tuesday Injury Report Week 10: Gilbert, McCullers, Roethlisberger Sit Out

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their Tuesday injury report ahead of their Thursday night home game against the Carolina Panthers and it shows that two players sat out the team’s afternoon practice.

Not practicing on Tuesday for the Steelers were tackle Marcus Gilbert (knee), quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (finger (left hand)​) and defensive tackle Daniel McCullers (ankle). With this being a short week for the Steelers it’s likely that Gilbert and McCullers might both sit out the Thursday night game against the Panthers.

Gilbert has missed the last two games with his knee injury and backup offensive lineman Matt Feiler has started in his place at right tackle and played admirably. If McCullers sits out Thursday night then backup defensive lineman L.T. Walton would likely dress in his place. Walton has only dressed and played in one previous game this season.

Limited in Tuesday’s practice for the Steelers were Ryan Switzer (ankle) and wide receiver Antonio Brown (not injury related). It sounds like Brown was just given some rest time. As for Switzer, he’ll likely play Thursday night as long as he’s able to practice fully on Wednesday.

Practicing fully for the Steelers on Tuesday were cornerback Joe Haden (not injury related), center Maurkice Pouncey (not injury related), and wide receiver James Washington (knee).

The Steelers final injury report of Week 10 will be released Wednesday afternoon.