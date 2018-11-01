Steelers Thursday Injury Report Week 9: Gilbert, Sensabaugh Limited In Practice

The Pittsburgh Steelers second injury report of Week 9 has now been released ahead of the team’s Sunday road game against the Baltimore Ravens and the Thursday offering includes some encouraging news when it comes to a few players.

After sitting out the team’s Wednesday practice, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (finger), outside linebacker Bud Dupree (illness), and center Maurkice Pouncey (not injury related) all practiced fully on Thursday.

Also practicing fully on Wednesday, tackle Marcus Gilbert (knee), who missed the team’s Week 8 game with his injured knee, was listed Thursday as being limited in practice. Should Gilbert be unable to play on Sunday against the Ravens, backup offensive lineman Matt Feiler would likely start in his place at right tackle. Cornerback Coty Sensabaugh (foot) was limited on Thursday as well after sitting out on Wednesday.

As expected, the Steelers added guard Ramon Foster (not injury related) to their Week 9 injury report on Thursday after giving him his normal day off.