Steelers Thursday Injury Report Week 13: Gilbert, Burnett Still Sidelined; Dupree Limited

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now filed their second injury report of Week 13 ahead of their Sunday night home game at Heinz Field against the Los Angeles Chargers and the Thursday offering shows that a few players who did not practice on Wednesday are now back to work.

Not practicing on Thursday was tackle Marcus Gilbert (knee) and that means he’s now in line to miss a sixth consecutive game. With Gilbert still sidelined and backup tackle Matt Feiler now seemingly recovered from his pectoral injury, he’ll likely start Sunday night against the Chargers and be backed up by rookie tackle Chukwuma Okorafor, who made his first career start last Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

Also not practicing on Thursday were safety Morgan Burnett (back), guard Ramon Foster (not injury related) and center B.J. Finney (not injury related). It will be interesting to see if Burnett is able to practice on Friday. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin did not mention Burnett during his Tuesday press conference when reviewing the list of injured players.

After sitting out Wednesday’s practice, outside linebacker Bud Dupree (pectoral) was limited on Thursday and thus now moving in the right direction. Defensive end Stephon Tuitt (elbow), center Maurkice Pouncey (not injury related), tight end Vance McDonald (hip) and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (not injury related) all practiced fully on Thursday. Tuitt was limited on Wednesday while McDonald had sat out the previous session. Pouncey and Roethlisberger were previously allowed to sit out on Wednesday as well as part of their normal day off.

Tight end Xavier Grimble (concussion) practiced fully again on Thursday.