Steelers Thursday Injury Report Week 12: Tuitt, Gilbert Remain Sidelined; Feiler Limited

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their second injury report of Week 12 ahead of their Sunday road game against the Denver Broncos and the Thanksgiving Thursday offering shows that two key players remain sidelined with lingering ailments.

Not practicing again on Thursday for the Steelers were tackle Marcus Gilbert (knee) and defensive end Stephon Tuitt (elbow) and it’s looking like both players might not play Sunday against the Broncos. It would be the fifth consecutive game that Gilbert has missed and the second in a row for Tuitt.

Should Gilbert sit again on Sunday, backup offensive lineman Matt Feiler (pectoral) will likely start in his place at right tackle if he’s healthy enough. Feiler was limited during the Steelers Thursday practice after sitting out the team’s Wednesday session. If Feiler is unable to play Sunday against the Broncos, rookie tackle Chukwuma Okorafor would likely make his first career start at the position.

Guard Ramon Foster (not injury related) was given Thursday off and thus needed to be added to the team’s injury report.

After sitting out on Wednesday, cornerback Joe Haden (not injury related), center Maurkice Pouncey (not injury related), and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (not injury related) all practiced fully on Thursday.

Linebacker Anthony Chickillo (ankle) also practiced fully again on Thursday. He injured his ankle late in the Steelers Week 11 Sunday road win against the Jacksonville Jaguars.