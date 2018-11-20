Steelers Rookie OLB Olasunkanmi Adeniyi To Resume Practicing On Wednesday

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie free agent outside linebacker Olasunkanmi Adeniyi‏ announced on Twitter Tuesday morning that he will likely resume practicing on Wednesday.

Wow I’m practicing tmrw!!! — Olasunkanmi Adeniyi (@Love_Ola_9) November 20, 2018

Adeniyi‏, who had a great training camp and preseason for the Steelers, has been on the team’s Reserve/Injured list since the start of the regular season due to a hamstring injury. The Toledo product could wind up being a designated to return player as allowed in the CBA.

Now that the Steelers will allow Adeniyi to resume practicing again they will then have 21 days to decide if they want to activate him to their 53-man roster.

The Steelers might be down an outside linebacker this coming week as Anthony Chickillo suffered an ankle injury late in the team’s Sunday road win against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Tomlin was asked during his Tuesday press conference if indeed Adeniyi‏ will resume practicing on Wednesday.

“We’ll see,” Tomlin said.

After Tomlin made his comment the Steelers rookie outside linebacker deleted his tweet.