Steelers Received Another Lump Some Salary Cap Credit For Bell On Thursday

On Tuesday Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell failed to report to sign his franchise tag and that of course means he’s no longer eligible to play the remainder of the 2018 season. That also now means that the Steelers are no longer on the hook for the $14.544 million they were charged against their salary cap earlier this season for placing the franchise tag on Bell.

Throughout this season the Steelers had been gradually credited back salary cap money due to Bell not reporting and on Thursday another lump some credit of $5,988,706 on the NFLPA website, which equates to seven weeks at $855,529. In summation, it now appears as the Steelers have been fully credited for Bell’s $14.544 million salary cap charge.

In case you’re keeping score at home, the NFLPA website shows the Steelers as being $18,451,587 under this year’s salary cap as of Friday morning. The team, as stipulated in the CBA, should also once again be able to roll over all of this year’s unused salary cap money to 2019 should they choose to do so.

I’ll post a more complete breakdown of the Steelers 2019 salary cap situation when we get closer to the end of the 2018 season and that will of course include an outlook of what all might transpire business-wise during the offseason.