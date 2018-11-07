Steelers RB Le’Veon Bell Allegedly Spotted Back In Pittsburgh

It appears as though Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell is now back in town.

Bell was allegedly spotted on Tuesday playing some basketball with several locals at a LA Fitness in or around Pittsburgh, and a picture of him doing so was posted on Twitter by user @Two_Jameszz. There have been other photos to surface on a few other social media accounts of Bell at the same facility. Like the one below, however, none are timestamped, so make sure you take into consideration that these picture sources are individuals only and not from media members or other more trusted sources.

Local Rapper Leveon Bell spotted at LA fitness running 5’s with pedestrians pic.twitter.com/088t0BwcN8 — Jamie (@Two_Jamezz) November 6, 2018

Bell, who has yet to report to the Steelers after announcing on his social media accounts he was finally leaving Miami, FL where he had been training, has until next Tuesday afternoon to report to the Steelers and sign his franchise tender if he wants to play the remainder of the season.

According to Adam Schefter and Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com on Monday, the Steelers weren’t expecting Bell to report before the team’s Thursday night game against the Carolina Panthers and had yet to have any contact with anyone in the organization.

Bell has made it a habit over the years of playing basketball at local fitness clubs during previous offseasons in an effort to keep his conditioning up.