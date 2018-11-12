Steelers Open Monday As 5.5-Point Consensus Road Favorites Over Jaguars In Week 11

The Pittsburgh Steelers are now preparing to play the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road in Week 11 and as of Monday morning they are 5.5-point favorites in that contest, according to vegasinsider.com.

The Jaguars enter Week 11 with a record of 3-6 following their Sunday 29-26 road loss to the Indianapolis Colts. In that game, Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles completed 26 of his 38 total pass attempts for 320 yards with two touchdown passes and no interceptions. His two touchdown tosses in that game went to wide receiver Donte Moncrief and running back Leonard Fournette.

For the season, Bortles is 201 of 328 passing for 2,341 yards with 12 touchdown passes and 8 interceptions. He’s also been sacked 18 times in total and sports a quarterback rating of 84.9.

The Jaguars leasing rusher to date is running back T.J. Yeldon as he has registered 346 yards and one touchdown on 84 total carries. Yeldon has been the Jaguars primary ball carrier to date because of Fournette being sidelined several games with a hamstring injury. Fournette, however, is now back contributing as of Sunday.

Yeldon is also the Jaguars leading receiver when it comes to total catches entering Week 11 as he has 42 for 397 yards and 4 touchdowns. However, Moncrief does currently lead the Jaguars in receiving yardage with 477 yards on his 32 total receptions.

The Jaguars defense is currently led in total tackles by linebacker Telvin Smith with 73 and he also has one of the 5 interceptions registered to date by that unit. Defensive ends Calais Campbell and Yannick Ngakoue are currently tied for the team lead in sacks with 5 each. As a unit, the Jaguars defense registered just 8 takeaways in their first 9 games.

The Steelers obviously don’t have a great recent history against the Jaguars as they lost to Jacksonville twice last season with the final time being in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. Both of those games were played at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.

The Jaguars also currently lead the series between the two teams with a 14-11 record and that includes two wins over the Steelers in the two playoff meetings between the two teams. In the 12 games played between the two teams in Jacksonville to date, the Jaguars have won 7 of them. However, the Steelers have won 4 of the last 5 games played in Jacksonville.

For his career in games played against the Jaguars, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is 4-5 and that includes two playoff losses. He registered 17 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions in those 9 games. Roethlisberger, however, is 3-1 against the Jaguars in games played in Jacksonville with 6 touchdown passes and 3 interceptions.

If you would like to bet on the Sunday afternoon game between the Steelers and Jaguars, we suggest using MyBookie.ag, a 2018 sponsor of The Terrible Podcast. If you sign up for a new account now and use the promo code TERRIBLE, they will match 50% your initial deposit. As of the time of this post MyBookie.ag has the Steelers as 6-point road favorites over the Jaguars.