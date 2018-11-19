Steelers Open Monday As 3.5-Point Consensus Road Favorites Over Broncos In Week 12

The Pittsburgh Steelers Week 11 Sunday win over the Jacksonville Jaguars was on the road and the team will now prepare travel again in Week 12 to play the 4-6 Denver Broncos next Sunday at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. The Steelers opened Monday morning as 3.5-point consensus road favorites in that Week 12 Sunday game, according to vegasinsider.com.

Like the Steelers, the Broncos are also coming off a last-second Sunday road win in Week 11 as they beat the Los Angeles Chargers with a 34-yard field by kicker Brandon McManus as time expired in that contest. That winning kick capped a 7-play, 76-yard drive that took 1:51.

In the Broncos Sunday win over the Chargers, quarterback Case Keenum completed 19 of his 32 total pass attempts in the game for 205 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions. For the season, Keenum is now 229 for 362 passing for 2,605 yards with 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He’s also been sacked 24 times in total.

The Broncos running game is currently led by running back Phillip Lindsay as he’s rushed for 670 yards and 5 touchdowns on 121 total caries so far this season. Two of those touchdown runs came in Denver’s Sunday win over the Chargers.

Receiving-wise the Broncos are led by wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, a former third-round draft pick of the Steelers. Sanders enters Week 12 with a team-high 60 receptions for 763 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Thanks to a few recent season-ending injuries suffered by the team the Broncos offensive line has gone through a major shuffling. Billy Turner is now at left guard and Connor McGovern, a 13-game starter over the past two seasons at right guard, is now playing center. Elijah Wilkinson, a former undrafted free agent, got his first NFL start Sunday against the Chargers at right guard. Garett Bolles and Jared Veldheer are the two starting tackles.

The Broncos defense is led by outside linebacker Von Miller, who now has 10 sacks on the season as part of his 35 total tackles. Miller also recorded his first interception of the season in Sunday’s win over the Chargers and he’s also already registered 4 forced fumbles on the season. Fellow Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb has registered 9 sacks so far this season.

Linebacker Todd Davis is the Broncos leading tackler to date as he has 72 in total entering Week 11 while safety Justin Simmons and cornerback Chris Harris are both tied for the team lead in interceptions with two each.

As a team the Broncos defense has registered 31 sacks on the season to go along with 17 total takeaways.

In total the Steelers and Broncos have met each other 31 times (including 8 postseason games), with Denver winning 19 times and Pittsburgh winning 11 games. They have also tied one time. In past games between the teams that were played in Denver the Broncos lead the series with a 12-5-1 record. The Broncos have also won the last three games played in Denver against the Steelers with their last victory coming in the 2016 playoffs.

If you would like to bet on the Sunday afternoon game between the Steelers and Broncos, we suggest using MyBookie.ag, a 2018 sponsor of The Terrible Podcast. If you sign up for a new account now and use the promo code TERRIBLE, they will match 50% your initial deposit. As of the time of this post MyBookie.ag has the Steelers as 3.5-point road favorites over the Broncos.