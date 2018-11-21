Steelers News

Steelers James Conner Ranks 4th Overall In Pro Bowl Voting; Antonio Brown 6th Overall

Voting for the 2019 Pro Bowl has been underway for one full week as of Wednesday and the latest results released by league shows that the Pittsburgh Steelers have two players in the top 10 vote-getters.

The NFL’s leading Pro Bowl vote-getter after one week is New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, with 487,400 votes. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is second overall with 459,325 votes, while Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley is third overall with 402,238 votes.

Steelers running back James Conner (384,643 votes) and New York Giants rookie running back Saquon Barkley (363,609 votes) round out the top five vote-getters. Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown is sixth-overall with 353,169 votes.

Several other Steelers players are also currently the leading vote-getters at their respective positions. Those players are fullback Roosevelt Nix (92,592), tackle Alejandro Villanueva (125,152), guard David DeCastro (157,292), center Maurkice Pouncey (145,261), kicker Chris Boswell (47,581), outside linebacker T.J. Watt (167,030), and inside linebacker Jon Bostic (59,201).

Fan voting for the 2019 Pro Bowl presented by Verizon will continue online and on web-enabled mobile phones at NFL.com/ProBowlVote until Thursday, December 13.

During the final two weeks of 2019 Pro Bowl voting – November 29-December 13 – fans will also be able to vote directly on Twitter. To cast such a vote, fans should tweet the first and last name of the player, the player’s official Twitter handle, or a hashtag including the player’s first and last name. All three of these methods must include the hashtag: #ProBowlVote. Voting via Twitter is in addition to the online ballot at NFL.com/ProBowlVote, which will be available throughout the entire voting period.

The 2019 Pro Bowl presented by Verizon, which kicks off at 3:00 PM ET, will be televised live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Disney XD and simulcast on ABC – the second time the game will be available on both broadcast and cable networks, and the first time that the game is being televised on Disney XD.

Tickets to the game are on sale at NFL.com/ProBowlOnSale. New this year, tickets will also grant fans special benefits on gameday, including AFC & NFC seating sections, player red carpet viewing, special kid zone activities and postgame fireworks.

Players for the game are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group’s vote counts one-third toward determining the 88 All-Star players who will be selected to the Pro Bowl. NFL players and coaches will cast their votes on Friday, December 14.

Pro Bowl rosters will be announced on Tuesday, December 18 live on NFL Network’s Pro Bowl special “NFL Total Access: Pro Bowl Players Revealed” at 8:00 PM ET. The NFL is the only sports league that combines voting by fans, coaches and players to determine its All-Star teams. It was also the first professional sports league to offer online all-star voting in 1995.

NFL PRO BOWL TOP-10 VOTE-GETTERS
POS. NAME TEAM VOTES
QB Drew Brees New Orleans 487,400
QB Patrick Mahomes Kansas City 459,325
RB Todd Gurley Los Angeles Rams 402,238
RB James Conner Pittsburgh 384,643
RB Saquon Barkley New York Giants 363,609
WR Antonio Brown Pittsburgh 353,169
QB Jared Goff Los Angeles Rams 337,765
RB Alvin Kamara New Orleans 312,083
RB Kareem Hunt Kansas City 293,209
TE Travis Kelce Kansas City 283,104​
AFC & NFC LEADING VOTE-GETTERS BY POSITION
POS. CONF. NAME, TEAM VOTES POS. CONF. NAME, TEAM VOTES
QB AFC Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City 459,325 DE AFC J.J. Watt, Houston 212,514
QB NFC Drew Brees, New Orleans 487,400 DE NFC Danielle Hunter, Minnesota 149,946
RB AFC James Conner, Pittsburgh 384,643 DT AFC Geno Atkins, Cincinnati 132,284
RB NFC Todd Gurley, LA Rams 402,238 DT NFC Aaron Donald, LA Rams 201,789
FB AFC Roosevelt Nix, Pittsburgh 92,592 OLB AFC T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh 167,030
FB NFC Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 229,543 OLB NFC Khalil Mack, Chicago 178,678
WR AFC Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh 353,169 ILB AFC Jon Bostic, Pittsburgh 59,201
WR NFC Odell Beckham, Jr., NY Giants 278,490 ILB NFC Luke Kuechly, Carolina 132,323
TE AFC Travis Kelce, Kansas City 283,104 CB AFC Denzel Ward, Cleveland 147,901
TE NFC Zach Ertz, Philadelphia 266,553 CB NFC Patrick Peterson, Arizona 125,114
T AFC Alejandro Villanueva, Pittsburgh 125,152 SS AFC Jamal Adams, NY Jets 92,765
T NFC Terron Armstead, New Orleans 128,234 SS NFC Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Washington 75,331
G AFC David DeCastro, Pittsburgh 157,292 FS AFC Derwin James, LA Chargers 57,858
G NFC Zack Martin, Dallas 114,083 FS NFC Harrison Smith, Minnesota 57,938
C AFC Maurkice Pouncey, Pittsburgh 145,261 P AFC Britton Colquitt, Cleveland 66,746
C NFC Max Unger, New Orleans 125,249 P NFC Michael Dickson, Seattle 51,852
K AFC Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh 47,581 ST AFC Roosevelt Nix, Pittsburgh 63,995
K NFC Graham Gano, Carolina 59,923 ST NFC Justin Hardee, New Orleans 45,658
RS AFC Tyreek Hill, Kansas City 91,964        
RS NFC Tarik Cohen, Chicago 54,362        
*Totals reflect players currently on active rosters through Tuesday, November 20 at 3:00 PM ET
