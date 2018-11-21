Steelers James Conner Ranks 4th Overall In Pro Bowl Voting; Antonio Brown 6th Overall

Voting for the 2019 Pro Bowl has been underway for one full week as of Wednesday and the latest results released by league shows that the Pittsburgh Steelers have two players in the top 10 vote-getters.

The NFL’s leading Pro Bowl vote-getter after one week is New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, with 487,400 votes. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is second overall with 459,325 votes, while Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley is third overall with 402,238 votes.

Steelers running back James Conner (384,643 votes) and New York Giants rookie running back Saquon Barkley (363,609 votes) round out the top five vote-getters. Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown is sixth-overall with 353,169 votes.

Several other Steelers players are also currently the leading vote-getters at their respective positions. Those players are fullback Roosevelt Nix (92,592), tackle Alejandro Villanueva (125,152), guard David DeCastro (157,292), center Maurkice Pouncey (145,261), kicker Chris Boswell (47,581), outside linebacker T.J. Watt (167,030), and inside linebacker Jon Bostic (59,201).

Fan voting for the 2019 Pro Bowl presented by Verizon will continue online and on web-enabled mobile phones at NFL.com/ProBowlVote until Thursday, December 13.

During the final two weeks of 2019 Pro Bowl voting – November 29-December 13 – fans will also be able to vote directly on Twitter. To cast such a vote, fans should tweet the first and last name of the player, the player’s official Twitter handle, or a hashtag including the player’s first and last name. All three of these methods must include the hashtag: #ProBowlVote. Voting via Twitter is in addition to the online ballot at NFL.com/ProBowlVote, which will be available throughout the entire voting period.

The 2019 Pro Bowl presented by Verizon, which kicks off at 3:00 PM ET, will be televised live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Disney XD and simulcast on ABC – the second time the game will be available on both broadcast and cable networks, and the first time that the game is being televised on Disney XD.

Tickets to the game are on sale at NFL.com/ProBowlOnSale. New this year, tickets will also grant fans special benefits on gameday, including AFC & NFC seating sections, player red carpet viewing, special kid zone activities and postgame fireworks.

Players for the game are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group’s vote counts one-third toward determining the 88 All-Star players who will be selected to the Pro Bowl. NFL players and coaches will cast their votes on Friday, December 14.

Pro Bowl rosters will be announced on Tuesday, December 18 live on NFL Network’s Pro Bowl special “NFL Total Access: Pro Bowl Players Revealed” at 8:00 PM ET. The NFL is the only sports league that combines voting by fans, coaches and players to determine its All-Star teams. It was also the first professional sports league to offer online all-star voting in 1995.

NFL PRO BOWL TOP-10 VOTE-GETTERS POS. NAME TEAM VOTES QB Drew Brees New Orleans 487,400 QB Patrick Mahomes Kansas City 459,325 RB Todd Gurley Los Angeles Rams 402,238 RB James Conner Pittsburgh 384,643 RB Saquon Barkley New York Giants 363,609 WR Antonio Brown Pittsburgh 353,169 QB Jared Goff Los Angeles Rams 337,765 RB Alvin Kamara New Orleans 312,083 RB Kareem Hunt Kansas City 293,209 TE Travis Kelce Kansas City 283,104​