Steelers Injury Report: Watt, Dupree, McDonald Fight Through Ailments In Loss To Broncos

The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered a very disappointing Week 12 road loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday and the team had a few injuries during the game as well. Head coach Mike Tomlin gave the injury update during his post-game press conference.

“We had several guys that went down at different points in the game with injury, they all were able to come back in,” Tomlin said. “T.J. Watt came back in with a wrist injury. Vance McDonald came back in and I think Bud Dupree came back in as well. So, we’ll have more on the injury front as we push into next week.”

Outside linebacker T.J. Watt left in the second quarter with a wrist injury but after going to the locker room he was able to return to the game. As for tight end Vance McDonald, he left with a hip injury, according to the team, but like Watt, was able to return to the game. As for outside linebacker Bud Dupree, he also left the game for a little bit in the second half with a possible shoulder injury.

The Steelers only have three outside linebackers on their 53-man roster in Watt, Dupree and Anthony Chickillo. However, rookie undrafted free agent outside linebacker Olasunkanmi Adeniyi did begin practicing this past week. The Steelers have not yet activated him to their 53-man roster, however.

Missing Sunday’s Steelers game with injuries were tackle Marcus Gilbert (knee) and defensive end Stephon Tuitt (elbow). It was the fifth game in a row that Gilbert has missed and the second one in a row that Tuitt has missed. Steelers tackle Matt Feiler (pectoral) was active on Sunday against the Broncos after ending the week listed as questionable on the team’s injury report. Feiler, however, did not play as far as I remember. Instead, rookie tackle Chukwuma Okorafor made his first NFL start on Sunday.