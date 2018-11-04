Steelers Injury Report: No Significant Injuries Suffered In Win Over Ravens

The Pittsburgh Steelers registered a huge road win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday and appears as though the team will go into their shortened Week 10 of the regular season fairly healthy.

According to Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin during his post-game press conference, the team escaped serious injury in Sunday’s win over the Ravens.

“Not a lot of significant injuries to speak of,” Tomlin said. “Everyone that got hurt at some point I think went back into the game. Ben [Roethlisberger] got the wind knocked out of him The other stuff was even probably less than that. So, we’re thankful on that front as well.”

As Tomlin mentioned, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger only got the wind knocked out of him in the fourth quarter when he was tackled from behind by Ravens outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith at the end of a 2nd down scramble to his right. Roethlisberger stayed down on the field for a little while before finally sitting up and then ultimately leaving the field for one play.

After the game was over, Roethlisberger confirmed to CBS Sports that he only had the wind knocked out of him on that particular play.

“I thought I was dead for a second,” Roethlisberger told CBS Sports sideline reporter Evan Washburn on his way to the locker room.

Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster did leave the field Sunday for a few plays following a third quarter hit to the head from Ravens safety Eric Weddle. Smith-Schuster went to the blue medical tent and was likely checked for a concussion prior to being allowed to return to the field.

The Steelers only had one player miss Sunday’s game with an injury and that was starting right tackle Marcus Gilbert, who is dealing with a knee injury.

The Steelers will next play Thursday night at home against the Carolina Panthers and Tomlin will meet the media again on Monday and likely update the status of Gilbert during his noon press conference.