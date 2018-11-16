Steelers Friday Injury Report Week 11: Tuitt, Gilbert Ruled Out For Game Against Jaguars

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released what will likely be their final injury report of Week 11 ahead of their Sunday road game against the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Friday offering shows that two players have officially been ruled out for that contest.

After failing to practice again on Friday, the Steelers officially ruled out tackle Marcus Gilbert (knee) and defensive end Stephon Tuitt (elbow) for the team’s Sunday road game against the Jaguars.

With Gilbert sidelined once again, backup offensive lineman Matt Feiler will start in his place at right tackle just as he has the last three games. It will mark the fifth start for Feiler this season at right tackle.

With Tuitt now ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars we can expect backup defensive end Tyson Alualu to start in his place. It would mark the first time this season that Alualu has started a game.

As for the other players listed on the Steelers Friday injury report, running back James Conner (concussion), quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (not injury related), and guard Ramon Foster (not injury related), all three practiced fully earlier in the day and none received game status designations to end the week.

Conner had entered this week in concussion protocol while Roethlisberger and Foster were both given days off this past week.