Stats Of The Weird: Steelers Vs Jaguars

I promise my numbers can’t be any weirder than what you just witnessed. But I’ll do my best.

– T.J. Watt racked up sacks nine and ten this season. He’s the first Steelers’ OLB to reach double-digits since James Harrison and LaMarr Woodley in 2010.

– Javon Hargrave became the first Steelers’ nose tackle to record two sacks in one game since Oliver Gibson did it in 1998. He now has nine career sacks, the same number Casey Hampton did in 173 career games.

– Jacksonville ran the ball 43 times against Pittsburgh today, the most rushing attempts this defense has faced since Tampa Bay recorded 45 in 1998. They beat the Steelers 16-3 that day.

Prior to today, teams were 80-9-3 when running the ball 43+ times versus the Steelers. Only two of those losses come post-merger, 1977 by the Jets and 1983 by the Bucs.

– Antonio Brown had more receiving yards (117) than Blake Bortles had passing (104). JuJu Smith-Schuster had exactly 104.

– Blake Bortles was dropped six times today. That gives the Steelers 38 on the year and on pace for 59 this season, four more than they recorded in 2017. Still, not one of them have come from a defensive back.

– AB has now caught a TD pass in eight straight games, the longest single season streak by any NFL player since A.J. Green in 2012.

– Rushing for only 26 yards today, it’s tied for the third fewest yards gained on the ground in a victory in franchise history. The only times that edge it out are a 2015 win over Denver (where the Steelers were down 27-10) and a 1953 defeat of the Baltimore Colts.

– Final one. The Steelers possessed the ball for just 22:20 today. Only two other times have they ever had the ball for that short of a time and still came away victors: 1990 against Atlanta and 1983 versus Cincinnati.