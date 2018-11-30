Saints Vs. Cowboys Week 13 Thursday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

Week 13 of the 2018 NFL regular season will is now underway with a game between the New Orleans Saints (10-1) and the Dallas Cowboys (6-5) and as usual, I look forward to sitting back and watching it.

The Saints enter this game having won their last 10 games while the Cowboys have won their last three games The Saints can clinch a playoff spot with a win tonight.

The Saints are listed as 8-point road favorites, according to MyBookie.ag.

As usual, feel free to discuss this contest in the comments below. Throughout the game, I will add some video highlights to the body of this post as well. Enjoy your football evening and thanks for stopping by the site.

Saints Inactives:

LT Terron Armstead

C Will Clapp

DE Trey Hendrickson

WR Tommylee Lewis

DL Mitch Loewen

WR Brandon Marshall

LB Manti Te’o

Cowboys Inactives:

QB Mike White

WR Tavon Austin

LB Sean Lee

LB Chris Covington

OT Tyron Smith

TE Geoff Swaim

DL David Irving