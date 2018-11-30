Saints Vs. Cowboys Week 13 Thursday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

Week 13 of the 2018 NFL regular season will is now underway with a game between the New Orleans Saints (10-1) and the Dallas Cowboys (6-5) and as usual, I look forward to sitting back and watching it.
The Saints enter this game having won their last 10 games while the Cowboys have won their last three games The Saints can clinch a playoff spot with a win tonight.
The Saints are listed as 8-point road favorites, according to MyBookie.ag.
As usual, feel free to discuss this contest in the comments below. Throughout the game, I will add some video highlights to the body of this post as well. Enjoy your football evening and thanks for stopping by the site.
Get it Gallup🙌@michael13gallup with the big catch for the #DallasCowboys #NOvsDAL pic.twitter.com/LydUcQ2VZf
— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) November 30, 2018
Here is the challenge #Saints #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/fITN7UW29y
— Steelers Depot (@Steelersdepot) November 30, 2018
.@TankLawrence says neaux! #NOvsDAL pic.twitter.com/iGB5b4lwL1
— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) November 30, 2018
Here come the @Saints!@DrewBrees to Kirkwood for SIX. #GoSaints
📺: @nflnetwork + @NFLonFOX
📱+💻: https://t.co/DJUityQHC9 pic.twitter.com/yj4590ekMl
— NFL (@NFL) November 30, 2018
Saints Inactives:
LT Terron Armstead
C Will Clapp
DE Trey Hendrickson
WR Tommylee Lewis
DL Mitch Loewen
WR Brandon Marshall
LB Manti Te’o
Cowboys Inactives:
QB Mike White
WR Tavon Austin
LB Sean Lee
LB Chris Covington
OT Tyron Smith
TE Geoff Swaim
DL David Irving