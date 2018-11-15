Ryan Switzer Thankful To Be A Steeler

It was a difficult start to Ryan Switzer’s career. A mid-round pick by Dallas, used mostly as a return man his rookie year. During the offseason, he was bounced to Oakland in a player-for-player swap and in the middle of the preseason, shipped to Pittsburgh, his third team in two years.

But in his mind, it’s the best thing that could’ve happened to him. Given his success, it’s hard to argue that. Responding to one Twitter user, Switzer said how thankful he was to end up in black and gold.

How lucky was I that they came & got me from where I was 🙌🙌 https://t.co/N9UXZu2ydQ — Ryan Switzer (@Switz) November 14, 2018

His impact has been multi-fold. Switzer’s primary purpose was of a return man, used on kicks and punts. He’s been successful in both, especially as a punt returner. He’s averaging 10.4 yards per return, ranked 8th in the NFL, despite not having any one return longer than 23 yards. That means he’s showing consistency.

His kick return production hasn’t been as impressive, just 20 yards per try, but the blocking hasn’t always been great and Switzer has the feel of a guy capable of ripping off a long return at a moment’s notice.

But his work in the Steelers’ offense has been impressive and frankly, to me, surprising. He’s already up to 18 catches for 119 yards and a touchdown, that score at the end of the second quarter versus Tampa Bay to cap off a 30 point half. His role running the receiver route tree has expanded as the Steelers have searched for as a #3 wideout. And he’s played a key role on third down, racking up four conversions over the last two weeks.

Though Switzer may not have intended it this way, he’s certainly on a much better team, too. The Raiders are arguably the laughingstock of the league; perhaps not the worst team but pretty close, and by far an utterly underwhelming one in the middle of a total rebuild. Now, he’s bound for his first playoff game with Super Bowl hopes.

Both of Pittsburgh’s receiver-related trades this year have seemed to work out in their favor. Switzer was a win. And Martavis Bryant was initially cut by the Raiders and even after being re-signed, has caught only 19 passes and yet to find the end zone. He is likely to miss a chunk of the season after suffering a PCL injury this weekend.