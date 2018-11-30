Report: Steelers Rookie S Marcus Allen Expected To Make Debut Sunday Night

With Pittsburgh Steelers veteran safety Morgan Burnett now officially listed as doubtful for the team’s Sunday night game against the Los Angeles Chargers with a back injury, the team is expected to dress and play rookie safety Marcus Allen for the first time this season, according to Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Allen, who was drafted by the Steelers in the fifth-round out of Penn State this year, is expected to play some in the team’s dime personnel grouping on Sunday against the Chargers in addition to some on special teams, according to the Friday afternoon report.

During the preseason, Allen registered 13 total tackles and an interception. He missed one of those four games with an injury, however.

In his four seasons at Penn State, Allen registered 321 total tackles in addition to one interception. He was also credited with 3 sacks and 11 total pass breakups in the 52 college games that he played in.

Allen was deemed a healthy inactive scratch for the Steelers first 11 games of this season. As for Burnett, he has already missed four games earlier this season with a groin injury.