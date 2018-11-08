Report: Antonio Brown Cited For Driving More Than 100 MPH Thursday Morning

The Pittsburgh Steelers will play the Carolina Panthers Thursday night at Heinz Field and already there’s a little bit of drama for the team ahead of that contest taking place thanks to wide receiver Antonio Brown.

According to KDKA-TV, Brown was cited for driving in excess of 100 mph on McKnight Road in Pittsburgh Thursday morning. According to the police report filed, Brown was heading south when he was pulled over between Babcock Boulevard and the Parkway and in an area where the posted speed limit is 45 mph.

Pittsburgh police officers were reportedly in the process of responding to a local bank robbery when they spotted a Porsche traveling at a high rate of speed and pulled it over. Brown was then cited for reckless driving.

“We are aware of the situation, but we are still gathering information. We won’t have any further comment at this time,” Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten said in a statement.

ANTONIO BROWN: cited for driving in excess of 100MPH. Copy of the citation and photo of his black Porche as police say he sped along McKnight Road #WTAE pic.twitter.com/ACWwUAsMqb — Marcie Cipriani (@MCipriani_WTAE) November 8, 2018