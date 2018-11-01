Ravens Thursday Injury Report Week 9: Several Starting Offensive Linemen Still Sidelined

The Baltimore Ravens second injury report of Week 9 has now been released ahead of the team’s Sunday home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Thursday offering shows that several players still aren’t healthy enough to practice.

After sitting out Wednesday’s practice for the Ravens, tackle James Hurst (back), safety Tony Jefferson (hamstring), linebacker C.J. Mosley (thigh), tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle), guard Alex Lewis (neck), and linebacker Tim Williams (ankle) all failed to practice again on Thursday.

Also failing to practice on Thursday was running back Alex Collins (foot), who was previously listed as being limited on the Ravens Wednesday injury report. If Collins ultimately misses the Ravens Sunday game against the Steelers, the team’s newly trade for running back Ty Montgomery might see extended playing time along with backup Baltimore running back Javorius Allen.

Limited in practice for the Ravens on Thursday were center Bradley Bozeman (calf), cornerback Marlon Humphrey (thigh), and wide receiver Jordan Lasley (hamstring). Lasley wasn’t listed on the Ravens Wednesday injury report while Bozeman and Humphrey had both previously sat out.

Cornerback Brandon Carr (not injury related) practiced fully on Thursday for the Ravens after having been given Wednesday off.