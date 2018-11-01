Raiders Vs. 49ers Week 9 Thursday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

Week 9 of the 2018 NFL regular season will get underway shortly with a game between the Oakland Raiders (1-6) and the San Francisco 49ers (1-7) and as usual, I look forward to sitting back and watching it.

The Raiders have lost their last three games after beating the Cleveland Browns in Week 4. The 49ers, on the other hand, have lost their last six games after beating the Detroit Lions in Week 2.

The 49ers will be forced to start quarterback Nick Mullens Thursday night against the Raiders because starter C.J. Beathard is nursing an injured right wrist and thumb. Mullens entered the NFL with the 49ers in 2017 as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Mississippi. He spent his entire rookie season on the 49ers practice squad and found his way to the 53-man roster earlier this season after starter Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a season-ending torn ACL several weeks ago.

Below are the inactive lists for tonight’s game between the Raiders and 49ers in addition to the official league game capsule preview. At the time of this post the 49ers are 2.5 road underdogs, according to MyBookie.ag.

As usual, feel free to discuss this contest in the comments below. Throughout the game, I will add some video highlights to the body of this post as well. Enjoy your football evening and thanks for stopping by the site.

Raiders Inactives:

CB Rashaan Melvin

WR Marcell Ateman

LB Shilique Calhoun

OT T.J. Clemmings

LB/DE James Cowser

G/T Denver Kirkland

OT Justin Murray

49ers Inactives:

S Jaquiski Tartt

DB Antone Exum Jr.

LB Reuben Foster

OL Erik Magnuson

DT Jullian Taylor

T Shon Coleman

WR Trent Taylor