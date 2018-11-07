Panthers Wednesday Injury Report Week 10: Two Ruled Out, C Ryan Kalil Questionable

The Carolina Panthers have now released what will likely be their final injury report of Week 10 ahead of their Thursday night road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Wednesday afternoon offering shows that two players have now officially been ruled out for that contest

After not practicing on Tuesday, the Panthers officially ruled out wide receiver Torrey Smith (knee) and defensive end Marquis Haynes (illness) for the team’s Thursday night game against the Steelers

Smith had failed to practice this week and will now miss a third consecutive game as a result of that. As for Haynes, the rookie was just added to the Panthers injury report on Wednesday.

Panthers starting center Ryan Kalil (ankle) is officially listed as questionable for Thursday night even though he missed another practice on Wednesday. The majority speculation as of Wednesday evening is that Kalil will ultimately dress and play Thursday night. He’s definitely a player to keep an eye on during pregame warm-ups at Heinz Field, however.

Panthers defensive Mario Addison (shoulder), safety Eric Reid (shoulder) and linebacker David Mayo (groin), like Kalil, are officially listed as questionable for Thursday night against the Steelers. All three players, however, were able to practice on a limited basis on Wednesday

Cornerback Captain Munnerlyn (chest), quarterback Cam Newton (right shoulder) and tight end Greg Olsen (foot) all practiced fully on Wednesday and thus weren’t given game status destinations on the Panthers Wednesday injury report.