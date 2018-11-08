Le’Veon Bell On Twitter: ‘I’m Not Apologizing For What I Believe Is Right’

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell is now back in Pittsburgh and while he has yet to report to the team, he has been busy on his Twitter account.

Bell tweeted out two different messages Wednesday evening with both of them consisting of upside-down text. Below are the two tweets from Bell translated right-side up for you to read so you don’t feel the urge to turn your computer monitor upside-down.

˙˙˙ɯǝɥʇ uo ʎןɹɐǝןɔ s’ʇɐɥʇ &˙˙˙sǝuıן ǝɥʇ uǝǝʍʇǝq pɐǝɹ ʎןdɯıs ʇsnظ oʇ ǝɯıʇ ǝɥʇ ǝʞɐʇ ʇ’uop ǝןdoǝd ʇsoɯ ʇnq˙˙˙op p’noʎ ʇɐɥʍ ʇ’usı sıɥʇ ǝqʎɐɯ ǝsnɐɔǝq suoısıɔǝp ʎɯ ɟɟo ǝɯ ǝbpnظ ʇ’uop˙˙˙buıop ɯ’ı ʇɐɥʍ ʇnoqɐ pǝıɹɹoʍ & ǝɟıן ʎɯ uo uoıuıdo uɐ sɐɥ ʎpoqʎɹǝʌǝ ʇnoqɐ ʇsnظ — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) November 7, 2018

ʇuıod ʎɯ pǝʌoɹd ǝʌ’noʎ 'buıʎɐs ɯ’ı ʇɐɥʍ ʇno ǝɹnbıɟ oʇ ǝɯıʇ ǝɥʇ buıpuıɟ ʎןןɐǝɹ ǝɹ’noʎ ɟı osןɐ˙˙˙poıɹǝd 'sɹǝǝd ʎɯ ɟo ʇsǝɹ ǝɥʇ puɐ 'ʎןıɯɐɟ 'ɟןǝsʎɯ ɹoɟ ʇɥbıɹ sı ǝʌǝıןǝq ı ʇɐɥʍ ɹoɟ buızıboןodɐ ʇou ɯ’ı — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) November 7, 2018

“I’m not apologizing for what I believe is right for myself, family, and the rest of my peers, period…also if you’re really finding the time to figure out what I’m saying, you’ve proved my point”

“Just about everybody has an opinion on my life & worried about what I’m doing…don’t judge me off my decisions because maybe this isn’t what you’d do…but most people don’t take the time to just simply read between the lines… & that’s clearly on them…”

Well, there you go, still no more clarity for us as to if and when Bell will show up and sign his franchise tag by Tuesday at 4 p.m. EST. As to why he felt the need to post that in upside-down text, who knows?

The biggest issue most fans and teammates probably have with Bell at this point is the fact that he’s seemingly kept the Steelers organization in the dark as far as intentions go the entire time. If he’s long since made the business decision for himself to sit out the first 10 weeks or the entire season, that’s fine. With that said, there’s no logical reason for him to not communicate his intentions or plan of action to the organization.

By missing the first 10 weeks of the season Bell has now forfeited $8,555,290 of the $14.544 million he was set to earn in 2018 by signing the franchise tag he was issued this past February.

Every week since the 2018 regular season got underway has pretty much been a guessing game when it comes to Bell and now that game will finally terminate this coming Tuesday as it relates to his status for this year. After that game is over and the 2018 season ultimately ends, we can then start another game related to how the Steelers will handle Bell’s 2019 free agency status.