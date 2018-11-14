Jaguars Wednesday Injury Report Week 11: Three Players Sidelined; Bouye, Flowers Both Limited

The Jacksonville Jaguars have now released their first injury report of Week 11 ahead of their Sunday home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Wednesday offering shows that three players failed to practice earlier in the day.

Sitting out Wednesday’s practice for the Jaguars were cornerback Quenton Meeks (knee), defensive tackle Eli Ankou (calf), and tackle Josh Walker (foot/ankle). Walker started for the Jaguars this past week in the team’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts. As for Meeks and Ankou, neither are expected to play Sunday against the Steelers. Ankou hasn’t dressed for a game this season while Meeks missed the team’s last game with his injury.

Limited in practice on Wednesday for the Jaguars were cornerback A.J. Bouye (calf), linebacker Lerentee McCray (hamstring), tackle Ereck Flowers (knee), and defensive tackle Marcell Dareus (triceps).

Bouye and McCray both missed games recently with their injuries so it will be interesting to see if either are able to practice fully by Friday. As for Flowers, he’s the team’s backup tackle. He was injured this past Sunday.

Practicing fully for the Jaguars on Wednesday were safety Tashaun Gipson (wrist) and linebacker Telvin Smith (shoulder) and both starters are expected to be fine come Sunday afternoon.