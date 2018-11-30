Chargers Thursday Injury Report Week 13: Gordon, Mebane Remain Sidelined

The Los Angeles Chargers released their second injury report of Week 13 a few hours ago and the Thursday offering only includes one change from the one the team released on Wednesday.

Sitting out Thursday’s practice for the Chargers once again were running back Melvin Gordon (knee) and defensive tackle Brandon Mebane (not injury related). Both players are expected to miss the Chargers Sunday night road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

After being limited on Wednesday, Chargers wide receiver Tyrell Williams (quadricep) was limited again during the team’s Thursday practice. It will now be interesting to see if Williams is able to practice fully on Friday. He is currently tied with fellow Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen for the team lead in explosive receptions resulting in gains of 20 yards or more.

After sitting out Wednesday’s practice, Chargers tight end Antonio Gates (not injury related) practiced fully on Thursday. Finally, running back Austin Ekeler (neck), who is expected to start in place of Gordon Sunday night against the Steelers, also practiced fully again on Thursday.