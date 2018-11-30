Chargers Friday Injury Report Week 13: Gordon, Mebane Ruled Out, Two Others Questionable

Thehave now released what will likely be their final injury report of Week 13 ahead of their Sunday night road game against theand their Friday offering shows that two players have officially been ruled out for that contest while two others are listed as questionable.

After failing to practice again on Friday, the Chargers officially ruled out running back Melvin Gordon (knee) and defensive tackle Brandon Mebane (not injury related) for Sunday’s game against the Steelers on their injury report.

Also not practicing on Friday for the Chargers was tackle Joe Barksdale (not injury related) and he was added to the team’s injury report as questionable. Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said Friday that Barksdale, a backup, is currently dealing with a personal issue. Wide receiver Tyrell Williams (quadricep) was limited again on Friday and he also ends the week listed as questionable.

Running back Austin Ekeler (neck) and tight end Antonio Gates (not injury related) both practiced fully again on Friday and neither player received a game status designation on the Chargers injury report because of that. Ekeler is expected to start in place of Gordon Sunday night against the Steelers.