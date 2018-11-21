Broncos Wednesday Injury Report Week 12: Two Defensive Starters Sit Out Practice

The Denver Broncos have now released their first injury report of Week 12 ahead of their Sunday home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Wednesday offering shows that two defensive starters failed to practice earlier in the day.

Sitting out Wednesday’s practice for the Broncos were inside linebacker Brandon Marshall (knee), cornerback Bradley Roby (concussion) and safety Dymonte Thomas (ankle). Marshall and Roby are both starters on defense so it will be interesting to watch how both progress through the remainder of the week.

Marshall has missed the last two games with his knee injury and that has resulted in rookie linebacker Josey Jewell starting in his place. As for Roby, he played 62 of 77 total defensive snaps in Week 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers before leaving to be evaluated for a concussion. As for Thomas, he was inactive against the Chargers this past Sunday.

Limited for the Broncos on Wednesday was wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton (knee). He’s expected to be fine by Sunday, according to several media reports.