Broncos Thursday Injury Report Week 12: Marshall Still Sidelined, Roby Limited

The Denver Broncos have now released their second injury report of Week 12 ahead of their Sunday home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Thanksgiving Thursday offering shows a few minor changes from the one the team released on Wednesday.

Not practicing for the Broncos on Thursday were linebacker Brandon Marshall (knee), safety Dymonte Thomas (ankle) and defensive tackle Domata Peko (not injury related).

That makes two days in a row that Marshall and Thomas have sat out, so odds are good both will miss Sunday’s game against the Steelers. Rookie linebacker Josey Jewell would start again in place of Marshall once again should he miss another game. Peko was likely just given a veteran day off.

Broncos cornerback Bradley Roby (concussion) was limited on Thursday after sitting out the team’s Wednesday practice. He’s reportedly still in concussion protocol but current speculation from several beat writers is that he will play Sunday against the Steelers.

After being limited on Wednesday, Broncos wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton (knee) practiced fully on Thursday.