Broncos Friday Injury Report Week 12: Marshall Ruled Out, Roby Officially Questionable

The Denver Broncos have now released what will likely be their final injury report of Week 12 ahead of their Sunday home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Friday offering shows that two players have now been officially ruled out for that contest.

Not practicing again on Friday for the Broncos was linebacker Brandon Marshall (knee) and he has now been officially ruled out for the team’s Sunday home game against the Steelers.

Marshall, a starter, had previously missed the Broncos last two games with his knee injury. Rookie linebacker Josey Jewell will likely start again on Sunday with Marshall sidelined.

Despite being listed as limited on Friday, Broncos safety Dymonte Thomas (ankle) was also officially ruled out for the team’s game against the Steelers.

Broncos starting cornerback Bradley Roby (concussion) officially enters the weekend listed as questionable despite practicing fully on Friday. He is expected to play Sunday against the Steelers barring any setbacks between now and kickoff as he’s now reportedly cleared concussion protocol.

Broncos defensive tackle Domata Peko (not injury related) and wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton (knee) both did not receive game status designations on the team’s Friday injury report after both practiced fully again on Friday.