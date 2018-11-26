Bengals Place QB Andy Dalton On Injured Reserve

The Cincinnati Bengals announced they’ve placed starting quarterback Andy Dalton on injured reserve, ending his season.

NEWS: The #Bengals acquire QB Tom Savage on waivers from the San Francisco 49ers and place QB Andy Dalton on the Reserve/Injured list. pic.twitter.com/hVGGp4QLdT — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 26, 2018

Dalton left Sunday’s game after suffering a thumb injury failing to recover a botched snap by center Billy Price. The Bengals were blown out by the Cleveland Browns, down 28-7 at half before falling in a 35-20 final. Dropping Cincinnati to 5-6, their season is effectively over, barring an insane win streak to round out the year.

He ends his year completing 61.9% of his passes, tossing 21 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He lost his only matchup against the Steelers in Week 6, tossing a pair of touchdowns in the defeat.

The Steelers will play the Bengals in the Week 17 regular season finale. They’ll likely face Jeff Driskel, who replaced Dalton Sunday, tossing his first touchdown pass of his career. He helped prop up the struggling offense yesterday, going 17/29 for 155 yards and that score. As their tweet indicates, the team claimed Tom Savage to be the backup. He spent the last month with the San Francisco 49ers but didn’t see any game action.