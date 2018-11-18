AFC North Week 11 Recap: Steelers Extend Lead With Win, Bengals Loss To Ravens

The Pittsburgh Steelers now have even more breathing room in the AFC North division thanks to what all transpired on Sunday.

In addition to the Steelers registering a 20-16 road come-from-behind win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday to improve their regular season record to 7-2-1, the Cincinnati Bengals lost 24-21 on the road to the Baltimore Ravens and now both those teams have identical 5-5 records entering Week 12.

In his first NFL start, Ravens rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson completed 13 of his 19 total pass attempts for 150 yards with no touchdowns and one interception. While the Ravens first-round draft pick this year wasn’t able to do much with his arm against the Bengals defense on Sunday he successfully used his legs on his way to rushing 117 yards.

Ravens running back Gus Edwards also rushed for over 100 yards and scored a touchdown in the team’s win over the Bengals that included Baltimore kicker Justin Tucker contributing three field goals.

The Ravens overcame a 21-13 third quarter deficit to notch their fifth win of the season.

For the losing Bengals, quarterback Andy Dalton completed 19 of his 36 total pass attempts in the game for 211 yards. He threw two touchdown passes in the game to wide receiver John Ross and tight end Matt Lengel. The Bengals offense, however, failed to run the football effective against the Ravens defense as they registered just 48 net yards on the ground in the game with Dalton being responsible for 29 of those via quarterback scrambles.

Ravens safety Tony Jefferson led Baltimore’s defense in total tackles with 6 while Bengals safety Shawn Williams led his team in total tackles with 11.

The Bengals must now get ready to host the 3-6-1 Cleveland Browns next Sunday while the Ravens will get ready to host the Oakland Raiders a week from today. The Browns, by the way, were on their bye this week.

The Steelers will be back on the road again next Sunday and they’ll play the Denver Broncos.