AFC North Week 10 Recap: Steelers Extend Lead With Bengals Sunday Loss

The Pittsburgh Steelers now have even more breathing room in the AFC North division thanks to the Cincinnati Bengals getting blown out 51-14 at home Sunday afternoon by the New Orleans Saints.

The Bengals, who dropped to 5-4 on the season thanks to Sunday’s loss to the Saints, allowed 509 net yards of offense and turned the football over twice in the game.

Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton completed just 12 of his 20 total pass attempts in the game for 153 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions, his first of which came late in the first half. Dalton, however, was without his top wide receiver A.J. Green on Sunday as he missed the game with a toe injury.

The Bengals offense also failed to convert any of their six third down opportunities during the game and running back Joe Mixon only managed 61 rushing yards on 11 total carries.

The Bengals defense was as miserable as the offense was on Sunday as they allowed the Saints offense to score touchdowns on their first five possessions. In fact, the only time the Saints offense didn’t score on Sunday was on their final possession, that ultimately ended with three consecutive quarterback kneel-downs

Saints quarterback Drew Brees completed 22 of his 25 total pass attempts on Sunday for 265 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. Two of his scoring tosses went to wide receiver Michael Thomas, who finished the game with 8 receptions for 70 yards.

The Saints running game was also on point Sunday as running backs Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara combined to rush for 160 yards and two touchdowns. Ingram had 104 of those yards while Kamara scored both touchdowns. Brees also chipped in a short touchdown plunge in the third quarter.

The Bengals will now get ready to play the Baltimore Ravens next week on the road. The Ravens, who currently sport a 4-5 record, were on their bye this week.

The AFC North’s other team, the Cleveland Browns, registered their third win of the season at home Sunday afternoon against the Atlanta Falcons. In the Browns 28-16 victory of the Falcons, rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield completed 17 of his 20 total pass attempts for 216 yards and 3 three touchdowns.

The Browns running backs provided plenty production in Sundays win as rookie Nick Chubb and veteran Duke Johnson combined to score three of the team’s four touchdowns. Chubb ran for 176 yards and a touchdown on his 20 carries. His touchdown run was also 92 yards long and set a new franchise record. Chubb also caught 3 passes in Sunday’s win for 33 yards and a touchdown.

The Browns defense more than did their part on Sunday as they forced and recovered two fumbles and sacked Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan once. Ryan finished the game having completed 38 of his 52 total pass attempts for 330 yards and two touchdowns. The Falcons offense also only managed to convert 5 of their 14 total third down opportunities against the Browns defense.

The 3-6-1 Browns will be on their bye next week. Sunday’s win was also the first for interim head coach Gregg Williams.

As for the Steelers, who beat the Carolina Panthers 52-21 at home Thursday night, they’ll next play the Jacksonville Jaguars next Sunday afternoon on the road. The Jaguars lost 29-26 Sunday on the road to the Indianapolis Colts.

The Steelers will also enter Week 11 as the No. 2 seed in the AFC thanks to the New England Patriots losing on the road Sunday to the Tennessee Titans.