A Steelers Fan’s Rooting Guide To NFL Week 11

The Pittsburgh Steelers will play their Week 11 game Sunday afternoon against the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road. As for the rest of the NFL weekend schedule, there are a few games that might interest Steelers fans, so below is your rooting interest guide for the remaining games in addition to the AFC seeding picture entering Sunday’s contests.

Bengals (5-4) at Ravens (4-5): 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Fresh off their bye week the Baltimore Raves will host the Cincinnati Bengals in what might be considered a must-win game for both teams. The Ravens will be without starting quarterback Joe Flacco on Sunday due to a hip injury and that means rookie first-round draft pick quarterback Lamar Jackson will make his first career start. As for the Bengals, they’re likely to be without starting wide receiver A.J. Green once again due to his toe injury. When it comes down to it, Steelers fans will likely want to pull for the Ravens to win this game as it would result in both teams being 5-5 should they beat the Bengals. The good news that at least one of these two AFC North teams will lose on Sunday barring an ugly tie.

Chiefs (9-1) at Rams (9-1): 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

The New England Patriots lost last weekend at that of course helped the Steelers become the No. 2 seed in the AFC. The top seed right now, however, is the Kansas City Chiefs and they will play the Los Angeles Rams Monday night in what figures to be a very good game. There’s not much analysis needed for this game, we’ll just all need to hope the Rams get beat the Chiefs at home.

Broncos (3-6) at Chargers (7-2): 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS

The Los Angeles Chargers will host the Denver Broncos Sunday afternoon and these are the next two opponents of the Steelers. The Broncos are basically out of the playoff picture at this point while the Chargers still have a shot at winning the AFC West. At worst, the Chargers should be one of two AFC Wildcard teams when the dust finally settles. It would be nice to see the Steelers get a little breathing room from the Chargers on Sunday so pull for the Broncos to deliver a road upset in Los Angeles.

Titans (5-4) at Colts (4-5): 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Sunday’s game between the Tennessee Titans and the Indianapolis Colts sort of mirrors the one Sunday between the Bengals and Ravens only in a different AFC division. A loss by the Colts would surely damper their playoff hopes. The Titans, however, enter this Sunday game as the No. 7 seed in the AFC and if they beat the Colts on Sunday and the Bengals lose to the Ravens they would then take over the No. 6 and final Wildcard spot with 6 weeks remaining in the season. While it’s probably not a huge deal when it comes to who Steelers fans should pull for in this game, I suggest rooting for the Colts.