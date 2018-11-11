A Steelers Fan’s Rooting Guide To NFL Week 10

The Pittsburgh Steelers have already played their Week 10 and thankfully it resulted in a nice win over the Carolina Panthers. With a Steelers Week 10 W now safely in the bank, we can all sit back and enjoy the rest of the NFL weekend schedule without much to worry about. While not many overly exciting games will take place on Sunday, there are a few that might interest Steelers fans, so below is your rooting interest guide for the remaining games Week 10 in addition to the AFC seeding picture entering Sunday’s contests.

Saints (7-1) at Bengals (5-3): 1 p.m. ET, Fox

Fresh off their bye week the Cincinnati Bengals will host the 7-1 New Orleans Saints on Sunday. However, the Bengals will be short several players in this game as not only will wide receiver A.J. Green sit out injured so will two starting linebackers in Vontaze Burfict (hip) and Nick Vigil (knee). Tight end Tyler Kroft (foot) will also be inactive Sunday afternoon because of an injury. The Bengals are currently in second place in the AFC North behind the Steelers and the sixth seed in the conference. A loss on Sunday to the Saints would be a huge shot to their playoff chances.

Falcons (4-4) at Browns (2-6-1): 1 p.m. ET, Fox

At 2-6-1 the Cleveland Browns are now just playing out the rest of their regular season and Sunday they’ll host a 4-4 Atlanta Falcons team that is currently on a three-game winning streak after losing to the Steelers back in Week 5. While the Browns aren’t any kind of threat to the Steelers moving forward, it’s still fun to watch the Mistake on the Lake lose. We’ll root for them to win a few games the next two weeks but being as their Sunday game is out of conference, cheer on the Falcons today.

Cardinals (2-6) at Chiefs (8-1): 1 p.m. ET, Fox

The Kansas City Chiefs enter Week 10 with an 8-1 record and atop the AFC seedings. If the Steelers hope to catch them, the Chiefs will need to lose several of their remaining seven games. Sunday the Chiefs will play the 2-6 Arizona Cardinals at home and while they should win easily, it shouldn’t stop any of us from pulling for a huge upset. The Chiefs, by the way, will play the Los Angeles Rams next Monday night on the road and that is certainly a game we should all look forward to watching as football fans.

Patriots (7-2) at Titans (4-4): 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Currently at 7-2, the New England Patriots are the second seed in the AFC and Sunday afternoon they’ll play a 4-4 Tennessee Titans team that’s looking to keep their playoff hopes alive with a second consecutive win. The Patriots still have the Steelers left on their schedule and that figures to be their toughest remaining game after playing the Titans Sunday afternoon. As usual, Steelers fans should be pulling for a Patriots loss on Sunday.

Chargers (6-2) at Raiders (1-7): 4:05 p.m. ET, Fox

The Los Angeles Chargers, another team the Steelers still must play later this season, enter Week 10 with a 6-2 record and the fifth seed in the AFC. While it’s not a big deal either way, it would be nice to see the Chargers lose on the road Sunday to the Oakland Raiders.

Dolphins (5-4) at Packers (3-4-1): 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

The Miami Dolphins will try to keep their playoff hopes alive and well on Sunday by beating the Green Bay Packers on the road. Much like the Chargers, the Dolphins shouldn’t wind up being any kind of threat to the Steelers when it comes to playoff seeding and tie breakers, but stranger things have happened before. With the Dolphins playing out of conference on Sunday, go ahead and pull for the Packers to beat them.